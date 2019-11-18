Barclays Boosts QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 360

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded QinetiQ Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 309.29 ($4.04).

Shares of LON:QQ traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 338 ($4.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.22 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 352.20 ($4.60). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 294.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

