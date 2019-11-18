Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 123,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 121,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

