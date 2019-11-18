BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 110.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 921,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,494,000 after purchasing an additional 483,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.85.

In related news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,402 shares of company stock worth $29,975,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $221.82 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

