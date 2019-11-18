BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,113 WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 681.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 478.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth about $10,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE:WPX opened at $10.21 on Monday. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

