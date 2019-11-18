BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 885 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,518,000 after buying an additional 1,466,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,649. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

