BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,560 shares of company stock worth $3,659,482 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.