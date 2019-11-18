BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,800 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000.

In other news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $26.20 on Monday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Vistra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

