Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

