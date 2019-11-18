Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 184.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 133,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 71.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 116,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 30.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

