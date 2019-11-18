Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,716 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,375,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,231,000 after buying an additional 1,698,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.