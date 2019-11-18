Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.34 ($59.70).

DHER opened at €43.89 ($51.03) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12-month high of €48.79 ($56.73). The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.06 and a 200-day moving average of €41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

