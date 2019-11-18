Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCYC) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 19th. Bicycle Therapeutics had issued 4,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $60,666,662 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $9.39 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

