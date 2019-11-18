BidaskClub Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AERI. ValuEngine lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $289,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Rubino bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $100,447.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,158.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,572,249. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 723,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 185,376 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

