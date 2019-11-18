BidaskClub Lowers Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AIMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

AIMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,781. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.03.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,835,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

