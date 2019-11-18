BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 186.77% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

