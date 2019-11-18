BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given $90.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of BSTC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. 30,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $388.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.16.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Equities analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

