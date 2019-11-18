Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.59.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$4.20.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.