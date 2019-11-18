Bitcore Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and QBTC. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $740.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,278.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.44 or 0.02169281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.47 or 0.03003905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00679690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00715384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00053140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00419320 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012276 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,938,721 coins and its circulating supply is 17,437,762 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

