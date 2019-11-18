BlackRock Inc. Has $242.69 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $242,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $109.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Brett Wilcox sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,651 shares of company stock worth $3,801,016 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

