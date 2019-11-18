BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Forward Air worth $248,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 168,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $22,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

