BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,244,750 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,332,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $234,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 314.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $5,545,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.66.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.