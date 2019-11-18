BlackRock Inc. Sells 395,832 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,905,635 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 395,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $239,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Nomura began coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE:DKS opened at $40.86 on Monday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

