BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,522.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and last traded at GBX 1,519.46 ($19.85), with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,520 ($19.86).

The company has a market cap of $727.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,443.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,362.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

