Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $21.46 on Monday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

