Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 1.2%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.61, 64,459 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,390,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,638 shares of company stock worth $514,721. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 722,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

