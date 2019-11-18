BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.94. 18,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.