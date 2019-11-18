Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.94 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

