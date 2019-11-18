Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$16,416.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.28 per share, with a total value of C$16,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,724,038.32.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$11,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,225.00.

On Friday, October 18th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.64 per share, with a total value of C$18,206.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,848.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,825.00.

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$3.08 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.73.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

