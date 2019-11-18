Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.90. 38,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.17. The firm has a market cap of $319.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.19.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

