Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 8,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $15.94 on Monday. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

