BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.95 on Monday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

