Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $21.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.02 to $21.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.54 to $25.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.72.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $12,141,660. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.91. 1,764,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.02. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $217.61 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

