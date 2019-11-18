Brokerages Expect Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Axis Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:AXS opened at $58.79 on Monday. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

