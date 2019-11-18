Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.22 Million

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $534.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.43 million to $539.62 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $486.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 10,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $60.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

