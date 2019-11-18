Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 910,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,314,000 after buying an additional 165,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

