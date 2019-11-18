Brokerages Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $10.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.93 billion. United Continental posted sales of $10.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $43.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.06 billion to $43.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.39 billion to $46.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $92.51 on Monday. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,266,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,744 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 7,603,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,623,000 after purchasing an additional 114,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,725,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 643,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

