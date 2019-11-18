Brokers Offer Predictions for Catasys, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Catasys in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Naidu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catasys’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

CATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

CATS opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Catasys has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Catasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Catasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Catasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Catasys by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Catasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

