Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.00 and last traded at C$60.00, with a volume of 12426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEP.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$41.00 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CSFB cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.