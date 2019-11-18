Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,736,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 130,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BRKS opened at $46.91 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,145 shares of company stock valued at $583,165. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

