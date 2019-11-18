Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $151,790.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,108 shares of company stock worth $2,849,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.