Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,002.50 ($26.17).

BRBY opened at GBX 2,124 ($27.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,033.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,015.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

