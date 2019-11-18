Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $348,329.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00015282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Business Credit Substitute alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00233038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.01423405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00138921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,582,949 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Business Credit Substitute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Business Credit Substitute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.