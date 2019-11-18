BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $170,459.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,990 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

