BWS Financial Comments on Verso Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – BWS Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verso in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.

VRS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

VRS stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

