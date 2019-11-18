Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.52 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Bytom has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Cryptopia and EXX. Bytom has a market cap of $87.05 million and $24.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00679690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bibox, RightBTC, Neraex, BigONE, OKEx, HitBTC, LBank, EXX, FCoin, OTCBTC, Huobi, BitMart, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Kucoin, CoinEgg and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

