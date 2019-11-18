Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $752.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $967.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.