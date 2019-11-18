California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,329 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,162.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

