California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 374.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,084,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $27,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 902,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after purchasing an additional 391,037 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,040 shares of company stock worth $9,010,990 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

