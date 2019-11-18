California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 62.27.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

