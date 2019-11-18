California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.49 Million Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.79 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $28,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

